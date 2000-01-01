Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:17 PM   #1
RazzAq
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 295
Quintesson Pit of Judgement
ordered from EB games last Sept. 28, packed on the 30th and delivered today, Oct 1, via Purolator.
a nice set.

Old Today, 04:19 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 418
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
ye it is
Click image for larger version Name: thumbnail.jpg Views: 24 Size: 70.5 KB ID: 47452  
Old Today, 04:34 PM   #3
alternatorfan
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,085
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
A little much with 3.
Hey big spender.
Lol
Old Today, 04:42 PM   #4
Malechai
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 48
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
ye it is
holy shit thats awesome
Old Today, 04:45 PM   #5
Janitor
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 1,197
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
@usernameprime that’s CRAZY!!! (In a good way)
Old Today, 04:55 PM   #6
RazzAq
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 295
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
A little much with 3.
Hey big spender.
Lol
yeah bought the maximum limit because definitely a guy or two in our local group will be screaming for 1.
