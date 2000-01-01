Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Quintesson Pit of Judgement
Today, 04:17 PM
RazzAq
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 295
Quintesson Pit of Judgement
ordered from EB games last Sept. 28, packed on the 30th and delivered today, Oct 1, via Purolator.
a nice set.
Today, 04:19 PM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 418
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
ye it is
Attached Thumbnails
Today, 04:34 PM
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,085
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
A little much with 3.
Hey big spender.
Lol
Today, 04:42 PM
Malechai
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 48
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
ye it is
holy shit thats awesome
Today, 04:45 PM
Janitor
Cybertron
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 1,197
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
@usernameprime that’s CRAZY!!! (In a good way)
Today, 04:55 PM
RazzAq
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 295
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement
Quote:
Originally Posted by
alternatorfan
A little much with 3.
Hey big spender.
Lol
yeah bought the maximum limit because definitely a guy or two in our local group will be screaming for 1.
