MP-17+ Prowl Anime Colors Gallery



Time for a look at the latest Masterpiece Transformers figure to drop – MP-17+ Prowl.* This is a repaint of the original figure into anime colors, giving him a closer look to the 80’s cartoon we all know and love.* The key differences are a bigger Autobot symbol on the hood, lack of police branding on the doors, blue windows and headlights, gray bumpers, non-metallic face, and a white gun.* He also comes with the shoulder canons lacking from the original release. All in all it’s a sharp release, and one I prefer to the original.* Everyone has their preference,



Time for a look at the latest Masterpiece Transformers figure to drop – MP-17+ Prowl.* This is a repaint of the original figure into anime colors, giving him a closer look to the 80's cartoon we all know and love.* The key differences are a bigger Autobot symbol on the hood, lack of police branding on the doors, blue windows and headlights, gray bumpers, non-metallic face, and a white gun.* He also comes with the shoulder canons lacking from the original release. All in all it's a sharp release, and one I prefer to the original.* Everyone has their preference,





