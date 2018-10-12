Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,241
MP-17+ Prowl Anime Colors Gallery


Time for a look at the latest Masterpiece Transformers figure to drop – MP-17+ Prowl.* This is a repaint of the original figure into anime colors, giving him a closer look to the 80’s cartoon we all know and love.* The key differences are a bigger Autobot symbol on the hood, lack of police branding on the doors, blue windows and headlights, gray bumpers, non-metallic face, and a white gun.* He also comes with the shoulder canons lacking from the original release. All in all it’s a sharp release, and one I prefer to the original.* Everyone has their preference, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MP-17+ Prowl Anime Colors Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



