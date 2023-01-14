Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,472
TFW2005?s Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2022


A week or so ago we took a look at the TFW2005 crew’s top official toys of 2021.* Today it’s time for the 3rd party picks!* Read on to check out what each member of the team thought and then hit the 2005 Boards to sound off on which ones you thought were tops! Black Convoy Monocrat MT-01 Megatank (Bumblebee Movie Tank Megatron) Quite a great surprise to see this rendition of Megatron in Bumblebee movie style. A great sculpt that combines well the classic G1 style but still stylized to go with other Bumblebee movie figures. Glad &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005?s Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:24 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,515
Re: TFW2005?s Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2022
Good list. I just got Medicus and Navigant is on the way.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.