Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Paleotrex Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:06 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,814
Kingdom Paleotrex Review
Perhaps the most overlooked (and admittedly weird) diamond in the rough of the Kingdom wave 1 line might just be the oddball Predacon fossilizer named paleotrex...just hear me out...

https://youtu.be/2C1g_o5WqhA
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robot Points Lot
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Soundwave MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.