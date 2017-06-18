|
New Movie Stills From Transformers: The Last Knight
Comic Book Movie is bringing
us some new stills from Transformers: The Last Knight. The images feature: Cade Yeager & Hound Cogman Mohawk (vehicle mode) Sargent Lennox & Santos Sqweeks Dragonstorm Barricade & Megatron Check out the images, after the jump. Mohawk in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Cogman in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Left to right: Josh Duhamel as Lennox and Santiago Cabrera as Santos in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. » Continue Reading.
