Back in January, we reported
that Simba Smoby has acquired license to manufacture die-cast vehicles, R/C cars and figures based on Transformers: The Last Knight characters. Although their 2017 Robots In Disguise lineup was featured that day, the TLK toys were not seen. Today, thanks to Captain Hook
, we have with us our first look at the Transformers: The Last Knight Die-Cast Vehicles as well as their associated Figures. The vehicles (and robots) are as follows: Bumblebee (only vehicle mode) Barricade Drift Crosshairs Optimus Prime*(only vehicle mode) Listed by no image available: Optimus Prime (robot mode) 1:10 Scale » Continue Reading.
