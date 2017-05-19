Kabam‘s Transformers: Forged To Fight mobile game has won the Best Game Award at Google Play Awards 2017. “The twelve categories span from best VR experience to standout indie, with a general criteria for the awards requiring that the app launched or received a major update in the past year. Other requirements include a high star rating and technical performance, in addition to more specific criteria for each category.” Best TV Experience: Red Bull TV (free) Best VR Experience: Virtual Virtual Reality ($8.99) Best AR Experience: Woorld (free) Best Android Wear Experience: Runtastic Running & Fitness (free) Best App: Memrise » Continue Reading.
