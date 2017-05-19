Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,661
Transformers: Forged To Fight Wins The Best Game Award At Google Play Awards 2017


Kabam‘s Transformers: Forged To Fight mobile game has won the Best Game Award at Google Play Awards 2017. “The twelve categories span from best VR experience to standout indie, with a general criteria for the awards requiring that the app launched or received a major update in the past year. Other requirements include a high star rating and technical performance, in addition to more specific criteria for each category.” Best TV Experience: Red Bull TV (free) Best VR Experience: Virtual Virtual Reality ($8.99) Best AR Experience: Woorld (free) Best Android Wear Experience: Runtastic Running &#38; Fitness (free) Best App: Memrise &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Forged To Fight Wins The Best Game Award At Google Play Awards 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
