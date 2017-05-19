A brand new*Transformers: The Last Knight standee has been spotted by Jaymie.k on Twitter
. The standee features Bumblebee raising his hammer against purple-eyed Optimus Prime. It is not clear where the standee was spotted, but judging by the language on the Twitter post, it is likely that it has been spotted somewhere in Thailand. Check out the image, after the jump.
