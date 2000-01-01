Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Items For Sale or Trade
MP/3P tfs for comics
Today, 01:31 PM
#
1
OLDMR
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 418
MP/3P tfs for comics
Getting into comics more and I was curious if anyone wanted to trade comics for Tfs? Attached is a pic of my TFs.
Last edited by OLDMR; Today at
01:34 PM
.
Today, 01:52 PM
#
2
optimusb39
Cybertron
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,101
Re: MP/3P tfs for comics
Don't have any comics but am curious how much for opticlones reflector set of your selling?
Or any of the ft dinobots?
Today, 01:54 PM
#
3
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,102
Re: MP/3P tfs for comics
I don't have much but what are you looking for, specifically?
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus
