Energizer Philippines is hosting a weekly campaign leading up to the release of*Transformers: The Last Knight movie. Titled as Power To The Max, the promotion*will be 6 different weekly challenges that will be released every Monday starting May 15 – June 25, 2017.*To participate, you must complete the instructions and must correctly answer or perform the challenge of the week on the Comment Section of the weekly challenge. Prizes include Movie Tickets with Cash. For more information, checkout pie125’s post
on 2005 Boards.
The post Energizer Philippines Transformers: The Last Knight Promotion
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...