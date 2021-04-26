|
Alien Attack Toys APX-04 Sword of Justice (AOE/TLK Sword Of Judgement) Color Prototyp
Third-party company Alien Attack Toys, via their Weibo account
, have revealed images of the color prototype of their impressive APX-04 Sword of Justice (AOE/TLK Sword Of Judgement). This is an impressive human-sized sword inspired by Optimus Prime’s Sword of Justice that we saw in the Age Of Extinction and The Last Knight films. The sword is 27 cm long and weighs 1 kilo. It can be hung on a wall or carried on your back (strap included) and it features LED lights in all the*Cybertronian glyphs on the blade. A very nice piece for sure. According to the information » Continue Reading.
