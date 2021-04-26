Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Alien Attack Toys APX-04 Sword of Justice (AOE/TLK Sword Of Judgement) Color Prototyp
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,449
Alien Attack Toys APX-04 Sword of Justice (AOE/TLK Sword Of Judgement) Color Prototyp


Third-party company Alien Attack Toys, via their Weibo account, have revealed images of the color prototype of their impressive APX-04 Sword of Justice (AOE/TLK Sword Of Judgement). This is an impressive human-sized sword inspired by Optimus Prime’s Sword of Justice that we saw in the Age Of Extinction and The Last Knight films. The sword is 27 cm long and weighs 1 kilo. It can be hung on a wall or carried on your back (strap included) and it features LED lights in all the*Cybertronian glyphs on the blade. A very nice piece for sure. According to the information &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Alien Attack Toys APX-04 Sword of Justice (AOE/TLK Sword Of Judgement) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime & Stormshot Transformer. Optimus (2004 Hasbro/Takara) Storm 2016
Transformers
Third Party Fanstoys Fans Toys - FT-31C - ROADKING - 2019 - Unopened
Transformers
Transformers: War For Cybertron Unicron - Haslabs Hasbro Pulse Backers Exclusive
Transformers
Transformer World's Smallest WST Generation 1 Dinobots with applied Reprolabels
Transformers
Transformer Mastermind Creations Knight Morpher STORMER & WARPER KM-06, KM-07
Transformers
Transformer Fansproject Function X0: CODE, Headmaster Chromedome
Transformers
Transformer Fansproject Function X1: CODE, Headmaster Chromedome
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.