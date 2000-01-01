Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:23 PM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 722
Smile EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Get em while they last at ebgames.ca

Zetar

https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...r-zetar-figure

Nightbird

https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...gs07-nightbird
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:33 PM   #2
Akroyer
Animated
Akroyer's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Miramichi, NB
Posts: 1,956
Re: EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Went into my EB today. Only took him 5 mins to find it in the system
__________________
Cybertron.ca Feedback
Akroyer is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:37 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 521
Re: EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Same, just got my Drill guy preordered
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-08 Azalea Asterisk TFCon Chicago 2014
Transformers
Transformers TFC Toys TFC-003 Gear of War (Sixgun for Generations Metroplex)
Transformers
G1 Season 2 Transformers - Autobot Jetfire 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.