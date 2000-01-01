Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Today, 04:23 PM
#
1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 722
EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Get em while they last at ebgames.ca
Zetar
https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...r-zetar-figure
Nightbird
https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...gs07-nightbird
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
Today, 04:33 PM
Akroyer
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Miramichi, NB
Posts: 1,956
Re: EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Went into my EB today. Only took him 5 mins to find it in the system
Cybertron.ca Feedback
Today, 05:37 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 521
Re: EB games has Nughtbird and Zetar Pre-order
Same, just got my Drill guy preordered
my Wanted thread
my Feedback thread
