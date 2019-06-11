|
Possible War For Cybertron Character Vote For 2020
We have a very nice surprise to share with you. The Offcial Transformers Weibo Account
*has uploaded an image about a*Possible War For Cybertron Character Vote For 2020. A rough Google translation of the text attached to the picture indicates that they are inviting Weibo users to identify who the four characters on the image are. Later, an image revealing all characters will be posted, and Weibo followers will*have the opportunity to decide which character will appear in 2020 for the War For Cybertron line. The images shows four silhouettes that are not so hard to identify. We can spot: » Continue Reading.
