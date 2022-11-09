Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber In-Hand Images


Hot on the heels of our first look at the*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber packaging and content, now we have our first proper images of the figures included in this pack via several posts from Chinese platform Baidu. We have clear shots and close-up images of*both modes of Star Saber, Victory Leo and their combined form as Victory Saber. As we can see from the images, the sculpt on each toy is very detailed and looks like a proper update of the characters. We also have some comparison images in combined mode next to War For Cybertron Siege Jetfire and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



