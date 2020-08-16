Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-01 Mozart (The Last Knight Mohawk) Colored Test Shot


Third party company*Dr. Wu*, teamed with designer*Mechanic Studio, have shared images of the colored test shot of their*MC-01 Mozart (The Last Knight Mohawk).* This figure is planned to go with scale with the Studio Series figures, so we have a very small Mohawk mold with a pretty decent posability and compact alt mode. The images show a mainly gray plastic figure with paint apps in some key parts. Keep in mind that this is still a test shot and some changes may be done in the final product. Pre-orders for this figure are available via some of our &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-01 Mozart (The Last Knight Mohawk) Colored Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



