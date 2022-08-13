TFNation shares another
2023 Mini-Con guest announcement: comic book writer and colourist John-Paul Bove. John-Paul Bove is best known to Transformers fans as the regular colourist on Transformers: Regeneration One and Drift: Empire of Stone. More recently he contributed colours to the officially licensed Royal Mail Transformers postage stamps
! Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
