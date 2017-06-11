|
Transformers: The Last Knight Latest Licensed Merchandise News Roundup
Transformers movie year means we are not short on Transformers related merchandise. There are so many license-holders that it’s very hard to keep up. Therefore, we decided to make a roundup of Transformers: The Last Knight merchandise which turned up last week. Boy, do we have a lot. First of all, from Japan comes a set of Jewelry based on the characters of the new movie. Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Sqweeks and Megatron will help you out to get your swag on. You can check them out on the relevant*thread
. And from the same country comes a <a href="http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/transformers-the-last-knight-product-at-mtime.1110931/">truckload of » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Latest Licensed Merchandise News Roundup
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.