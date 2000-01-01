Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:55 PM   #1
trizeo
ZEO
trizeo's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Calgary
Posts: 408
Looking for some help to aquire Jetwing OP (Calgary)
Greetings all,

Not sure if this is the right place to post.

a member by the name of spida1a is selling his Takara Jetwing OP and he will be going to TFcon this weekend.

Is there anyone from the Calgary area going? also if yes.. anyone willing to pick it up for me? I would of course be very thankful and pay in adv or upon return.

I did something like this similar with a fellow member last year for my Brainstorm.

Appreciate in adv if any help can be given.
