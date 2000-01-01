Yesterday, 11:44 PM #1 LilacShark Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 1 Anyone wanna be my TFCon buddy? )



Sadly, my 2017 has been awful. I've been living like a gypsy the passed seven months while my house is being renovated, I lost my bestest best friend due to an argument two months ago, and now I'm going to be going to the con solo.



I so need this break from work/stress but I don't want to go completely alone. Would anyone out there help keep me company at this years con? Maybe we can be friends too? I want people to geek out with. 0w0 Name's Krista and you can see in my profile who my favs and that are.



Hey guys, I haven't been to TFCon since 2014 but I'm coming this year! Can't wait to see Scott again. (Haven't seen him since 2012.

