|
Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Featured In Back To School Walmart Ad
Walmart has uploaded a Back To School ad on its YouTube channel which features Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The advertisement, titled “Own the school year like a hero”, features several brief scenes with famous comic characters, Power Rangers and of course Optimus Prime and Bumblebee ready to get back to school. While the designs are similar to the movie incarnations, they are not the proper film models but it’s nice to see Transformers in this kind of advertisements as popular icons. You can check the video below and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
The post Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Featured In Back To School Walmart Ad
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.