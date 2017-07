Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Featured In Back To School Walmart Ad

Walmart has uploaded a Back To School ad on its YouTube channel which features Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The advertisement, titled “Own the school year like a hero”, features several brief scenes with famous comic characters, Power Rangers and of course Optimus Prime and Bumblebee ready to get back to school. While the designs are similar to the movie incarnations, they are not the proper film models but it’s nice to see Transformers in this kind of advertisements as popular icons. You can check the video below and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.The post Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Featured In Back To School Walmart Ad appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM