Today, 05:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Symbiote Studios Transformers Unicron Plush: Comic-Con Special Edition Exclusive Anno


Unicron joins the officially licensed line of Transformers plushes crafted by Symbiote Studios: Transformers Unicron plush is 14 inches tall (head) 20 inches tall (with horns) and made with high quality soft minky fabric. Ages 3 and up. Unicron is the*eternal arch-enemy*of his twin brother Primus. Also known as the Lord of Chaos, the Chaos Bringer, and the Planet Eater, he is dedicated to consuming the multiverse. His massive form is powered by the consumption of planets, moons, stars, and even the very fabric of existence. Secure yours for $39.99 at the upcoming Comic-Con Special Edition or &#187; Continue Reading.

