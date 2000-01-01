Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 120
any one received Amazon Ramjet and Dirge?
Just wondering if anyone received Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Voyager WFC-E27 Seeker Elite 2-Pack Ramjet and Dirge from Amazon preorders?
thanks
Today, 12:16 PM   #2
zirew_85
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: vancouver
Posts: 222
So far I haven't heard of anyone getting it so I think everyone's order was delayed
Today, 12:36 PM   #3
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 560
Mine are still delayed. I hope they show up soon
Today, 12:40 PM   #4
Lcs2006
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Montreal
Posts: 52
Same. Delayed with no new date.
Today, 12:41 PM   #5
MisterVimesGoneSpare
Heretic Monkey
Join Date: Feb 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1
I am actually curious if anyone actually received them from Amazon.ca as well. Mine shows as delayed as well
Today, 12:57 PM   #6
cr3d1t
Machine War
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 261
Ditto. Delayed with no new date. Same as prowl/ironhide and ratchet/lifeline.

I wonder how much of a struggle Hasbro is having getting product to retailers.
Today, 01:00 PM   #7
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 591
Maybe a scalper intercepted them all!
