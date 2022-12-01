backproptimusprime Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 15

WTB: Transformers Masterpiece G MPG-03 Trainbot Yukikaze in Toronto Masterpiece G MPG-03 Trainbot: I've been wanting one of these and see TFSource says it's in stock, wondering if there is any site in Canada or even local here in Toronto I could get one quick.