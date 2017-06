Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,804

New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot During N.B.A. Finals



A brand new 30-second TV Spot for Transformers: The Last Knight has surfaced during N.B.A. Finals Game 1. The spot is comprised mostly with never before seen footage including: Extended interaction between Quintessa and Optimus Prime. Optimus Prime showing off his sword skills. Cade Yeager on a mission to confront Optimus. Check it out below:



The post







