Marketing campaign for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie kicked-off today with three official social media pages being unveiled on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. While we are waiting for the first Transformers: Bumblebee movie trailer on 5th June
, the aforementioned social media sites revealed a small teaser video, showcasing the title of the movie. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Posted by Bumblebee
on Thursday, May 31, 2018 You can check out the official marketing campaign pages via » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Marketing Campaign Begins With A Title Reveal Teaser
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.