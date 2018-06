Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 8 TPB Cover

Via Amazon.com we have our first look at the cover of the Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 8 TPB. As usual with previous TPB covers, they feature a big portrait of a character. This volume will have Drift in the main cover. Due to hit in December 18th 2018, this volume collects the Elegant Chaos story arc from More than Meets the Eye (issues 35-40), the Days of Deception arc from Transformers (issues 35-38) as well as the Transformers Punishment one-shot and the Drift: Empire of Stone miniseries. You can pre-order it for $46.63 here .