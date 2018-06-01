|
Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 8 TPB Cover
Via Amazon.com
*we have our first look at the cover of the*Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 8 TPB. As usual with previous TPB covers, they feature a big portrait of a character. This volume will have Drift in the main cover.*Due to hit in December 18th 2018, this volume collects the Elegant Chaos story arc from More than Meets the Eye (issues 35-40), the Days of Deception arc from Transformers (issues 35-38) as well as the Transformers Punishment one-shot and the Drift: Empire of Stone miniseries.*You can pre-order it for $46.63 here
. You can check out the cover » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 8 TPB Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.