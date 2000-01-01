Note 1: I do not know if these are getting released by any stores up here.
Target has them both available for shipping to Canada now. Be forewarned that they are C$68 and C$41 plus shipping/charges:
https://intl.target.com/p/transforme...x/-/A-52693339
https://intl.target.com/p/transforme...k/-/A-53127970
Shipping is no longer free with Borderfree (it starts at around C$20) PLUS you will get dinged duties/taxes (also around C$20 for me) which seems way higher than it used to be.
Note 2: PLEASE do not use this thread to complain about the high prices. It is Borderfree who tacks-on the extra charges on top of the shipping cost. The Target price is auto-converted from USD to CAD on the site.
If someone was thinking that these exclusives might never arrive up here, at least this option is open to them. Or if you live near the border, you can drive and get them in-person.