Today, 01:17 AM #1 chaingunsofdoom Wrecker Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 1,850 Target Exclusive BB and SW - shippable to Canada



Target has them both available for shipping to Canada now. Be forewarned that they are C$68 and C$41 plus shipping/charges:





https://intl.target.com/p/transforme...x/-/A-52693339





https://intl.target.com/p/transforme...k/-/A-53127970





Shipping is no longer free with Borderfree (it starts at around C$20) PLUS you will get dinged duties/taxes (also around C$20 for me) which seems way higher than it used to be.



Note 2: PLEASE do not use this thread to complain about the high prices. It is Borderfree who tacks-on the extra charges on top of the shipping cost. The Target price is auto-converted from USD to CAD on the site.



Note 1: I do not know if these are getting released by any stores up here.

