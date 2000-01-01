Today, 10:14 AM #1 wervenom Erector Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 6,102 I said I wouldnt and I did. Go "figure." My apologies as I swore I was not going to do this again but there are reasons and are as follows.

1) I think my photography skills have improved over last years pics.

2) New camera

3) New software

4) Lessons and various videos helped.

Also I didnt want to, since I started a FB page and post pretty much every day anyway, so I did say it to you all last year and to a few people here on the boards individually. From January until October I said no advent probably twice a month only to be met with you have to. Then in October when I said it (because I had opened FT Dracula, POTP Novastar and the TF Con Sphinx) I was met with boos, various GIFs of disappointment so I figured OK I still have a fair amount of things I hadnt opened yet so lets see first if its possible. (And I just want to state that all the boos and GIFs were all in good fun, nothing mean spirited about them should someone think that way. Not sure why but just covering the bases.) When it came down to it, yes I did, but not all are magna spectacular but they are new (to me anyway) and sealed if the manufacturer packed them that way. Speaking of which I had also opened Magna otherwise he would have been a post of this as well. I have to recall how I did the past ones. Year 1 was based on package size, year 2 Im still drawing a blank and I remember last year I went by weight (which was really fun). So for this year Im going to go by name in alphabetical order but in a slightly different way. Im not going to use the name of the character as he is rather who he is supposed to be. Example, since Dracula would have been on this list I would have done him as D but since he is supposed to be Mindwipe that how he would have been presented. Hopefully it will shake things up a bit so you never know what will come where. As of October 31 (probably before like the 15th I think) I did not post my hauls, I did not update the personal purchases list on the site so at least there will be a few surprises, I hope. Now to be honest and fair I did open some upon purchase or arrival to check that they were in good condition, nothing broken or pieces missing. Believe it or not, I actually had that happen last year and had to scramble as to how I was going to get the item up after I had already planned the presentation order. Another thing I should mention is that quite a few of these figures will have a considerable amount of pictures so I will limit the posts to a max of 10. The full galleries (should there be more than 10) will be on my FB page so if you are on that platform you can click on the link in my signature and please like and follow the page if you are so inclined. If you are not but want to see the full galleries you can click on the imgur link and you will be able to see them there as well. There will be no bonus items at all; this will be a straight advent, 1 item per day and I will have something special for the 25th as I have in the past and as always I hope you all enjoy the show.



Not a clue as to why I bought her, guess I could say she was part of a package deal but in all honesty I think I got all excited when I saw it, thinking it was Salvia Prominon. I just remember “Oooo MMC lady, I think that’s the one I need.” To be fair I really don’t need another Arcee, I have enough, but since Salvia is so hard to come by (and I kick myself for not having bought her before) I am going to repurpose this Asterisk version as Solus Prime for the time being. I had an extra Hasbro Forge kicking around so I gave it a spritz and viola all done. One day I may apply some gold paint and if I ever get lucky with Salvia then great, if not then this will do. As for this mold, I’ve handled the original but it wasn’t for me to represent the character Arcee, the Takara version works just fine. I later picked up Eupatorium and the Queen set, sold the Nero Queen, had sellers remorse and bought another set a year or so later. Now I won’t go into any great deal on the figure itself other than to say I really, really despise transforming these things. I hate this mold, I hate this mold, I love this mold but I HATE transforming this mold. Sorry had to get it off my chest. I will never buy a transformer and never transform it but some are one and done like ROTF Leader Prime and others which I would do multiple times like TF Prime Wheeljack (I just love that toy for some reason). I guess another reason that I decided to keep her sealed was I had to figure out what to do with her at the time of purchase. I started a Fembot shelf earlier in the year but I saw no reason for her to go there. Then when I finally decided to empty my Unicron Trilogy Detolfs I wanted to have one for Unicron and his “heralds” and the other the servants of Primus and leaders of the Autobots (others besides Optimus and Rodimus but there is or probably will be one of each). As I am doing the repurpose idea she will take her place among the 13 (or whatever number I have to represent the 13 so far)























