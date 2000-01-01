Dec 1 - Arcee MMC Azalea Asterisk Edition TF Con Chicago Exclusive
Not a clue as to why I bought her, guess I could say she was part of a package deal but in all honesty I think I got all excited when I saw it, thinking it was Salvia Prominon. I just remember “Oooo MMC lady, I think that’s the one I need.” To be fair I really don’t need another Arcee, I have enough, but since Salvia is so hard to come by (and I kick myself for not having bought her before) I am going to repurpose this Asterisk version as Solus Prime for the time being. I had an extra Hasbro Forge kicking around so I gave it a spritz and viola all done. One day I may apply some gold paint and if I ever get lucky with Salvia then great, if not then this will do. As for this mold, I’ve handled the original but it wasn’t for me to represent the character Arcee, the Takara version works just fine. I later picked up Eupatorium and the Queen set, sold the Nero Queen, had sellers remorse and bought another set a year or so later. Now I won’t go into any great deal on the figure itself other than to say I really, really despise transforming these things. I hate this mold, I hate this mold, I love this mold but I HATE transforming this mold. Sorry had to get it off my chest. I will never buy a transformer and never transform it but some are one and done like ROTF Leader Prime and others which I would do multiple times like TF Prime Wheeljack (I just love that toy for some reason). I guess another reason that I decided to keep her sealed was I had to figure out what to do with her at the time of purchase. I started a Fembot shelf earlier in the year but I saw no reason for her to go there. Then when I finally decided to empty my Unicron Trilogy Detolfs I wanted to have one for Unicron and his “heralds” and the other the servants of Primus and leaders of the Autobots (others besides Optimus and Rodimus but there is or probably will be one of each). As I am doing the repurpose idea she will take her place among the 13 (or whatever number I have to represent the 13 so far)