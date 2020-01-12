Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,048

Generations Selects Deluxe Gulf/Skalor In-Hand Images



Thanks to*PrimevsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of images of the new*Generations Selects Deluxe Gulf/Skalor*for your viewing pleasure. Generations Selects Gulf (as he was known in the G1 Japan Masterforce series) or Skalor (as he is known in the US thanks to the G1 toy and comic) is part the new Generations Selects Seacons that will combine into King Poseidon/Piranacon. This mold shares a lot with Power Of The Primes mold, but with enough remolds and new parts to enjoy it as a new modern rendition of Gulf/Skalor. This figure has nice paint applications and



