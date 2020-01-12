|
Transformers creator Bob Budiansky to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is thrilled to welcome Transformers creator*Bob Budiansky*to TFcon Orlando 2020. Mr. Budiansky is responsible for much of the writing of the original Marvel Transformers comic, and conceived the names of most of the original Transformers. He also wrote the vast majority of the descriptive tech spec biographies printed on the Transformers toy packages that Hasbro produced in the 1980s, giving each character its own unique personality. Mr. Budiansky will be taking part in a Q&A panel, signing and meeting with fans all weekend long.* Bob Budiansky is presented*by*The Chosen Prime
