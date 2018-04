Hasbro’s Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Grimlock

Hasbro’s official Transformers* social media *channels bring us* another *installment of their Leaked From Cybertron video series, this time featuring none other than the king himself: Leader Class Studio Series Grimlock. As with the detailed look at Blackout last week, we see the schematics and prototype models that gave rise to one of the best Studio Series figures thus far released.*Check out the clip and screen caps below, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro’s Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Grimlock appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM