Transforrmers War For Cybertron Haslab Unicron In-Hand Images



Via Buyker Lab on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transforrmers War For Cybertron Haslab Unicron. We finally have a look at the massive figure of the Chaos Bringer in all his glory. Unicron is a very highgly detailed figure in both modes with a very nice painting. A centerpiece of any collection for sure. As we can see from the video and the comments, the figure has very tight ratchets and all the panels lock firmly. We also have comparison shots nexts to other Unicron previous molds (Armada Unicron is just the size of Haslab



Via Buyker Lab on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transforrmers War For Cybertron Haslab Unicron. We finally have a look at the massive figure of the Chaos Bringer in all his glory. Unicron is a very highgly detailed figure in both modes with a very nice painting. A centerpiece of any collection for sure. As we can see from the video and the comments, the figure has very tight ratchets and all the panels lock firmly. We also have comparison shots nexts to other Unicron previous molds (Armada Unicron is just the size of Haslab





