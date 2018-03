Today, 07:24 PM #1 Mcprime Bumble buddy Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Saskatchewan Posts: 64 TLK hound

Additions include newly made toes. Some side pouches and bags to widen him out a bit. I scrounged up a knife from an old Indiana jones toy that's long gone and attached to his front pouch. Lastly I gave him a gun from the new potp slug. I've done a little mix n match as I've found I prefer hounds guns on my Volcanicus combiner.











Today, 07:33 PM #2 OptimusB38 Optimus B Join Date: May 2014 Location: St Catharines Posts: 317 Re: TLK hound Much better! Today, 07:37 PM #3 GotBot Energon Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 872 Re: TLK hound He is a solid figure, but this rocks. Nice job, man.

