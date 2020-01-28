Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Hal Rayle to attend TFcon Orlando 2020


TFcon is very happy to welcome*Hal Rayle*the voices of*Shrapnel,*Snarl,*Pipes*and*Skuxxoid*in Transformers*Generation 1*to TFcon Orlando 2020. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Deep Six in G.I. Joe and the voice of the Predator creature in Predator 2. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans.* Hal Rayle is presented by*The Chosen Prime. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Hal Rayle to attend TFcon Orlando 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



