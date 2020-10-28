Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #1 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,928
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #1 iTunes Preview


As Cybertron descends into a state of war, countless civilians – unaligned with the Autobots, Decepticons, or any faction – are caught in the crossfire. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #1. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Fortunately, a solution may be coming… Wheeljack, Hound, and some of Cybertron’s greatest (and most infamous) scientists seek to reactivate the Ark program and evacuate the planet with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #1 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Action Figure Underbite 2015 Hasbro McDonald's Happy Meal Toy
Transformers
C3542 TRANSFORMERS Exclusobe Hasbro Hascon Titans Return Headmaster ARCEE Sealed
Transformers
Optimus Prime Generations Platium Edition
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Megatron 2/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.