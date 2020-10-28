As Cybertron descends into a state of war, countless civilians – unaligned with the Autobots, Decepticons, or any faction – are caught in the crossfire. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #1. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne
(Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Fortunately, a solution may be coming… Wheeljack, Hound, and some of Cybertron’s greatest (and most infamous) scientists seek to reactivate the Ark program and evacuate the planet with » Continue Reading.
