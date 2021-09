Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,145

Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Color Prototype



Third party company Alien Attack Toys have updated their Weibo account with an extensive gallery of the color prototype of their*AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron).* The images only show Megatron in robot mode, but they give us a clear look at all the detail and finishing on this impressive movie-accurate rendition of Megatron as seen in Dark Of The Moon. According to the information shared in the Weibo post, AAT-01 Macktron is about 32/33 cm tall in robot mode with a weight of 1.3 kg, it doesn’t require parts-forming, it will feature interiors and opening doors in alt



The post







More... Third party company Alien Attack Toys have updated their Weibo account with an extensive gallery of the color prototype of their*AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron).* The images only show Megatron in robot mode, but they give us a clear look at all the detail and finishing on this impressive movie-accurate rendition of Megatron as seen in Dark Of The Moon. According to the information shared in the Weibo post, AAT-01 Macktron is about 32/33 cm tall in robot mode with a weight of 1.3 kg, it doesn’t require parts-forming, it will feature interiors and opening doors in alt » Continue Reading. The post Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca