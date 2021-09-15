Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,145
Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Color Prototype


Third party company Alien Attack Toys have updated their Weibo account with an extensive gallery of the color prototype of their*AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron).* The images only show Megatron in robot mode, but they give us a clear look at all the detail and finishing on this impressive movie-accurate rendition of Megatron as seen in Dark Of The Moon. According to the information shared in the Weibo post, AAT-01 Macktron is about 32/33 cm tall in robot mode with a weight of 1.3 kg, it doesn’t require parts-forming, it will feature interiors and opening doors in alt &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Transformers
Transformers Unicron Statue Botcon Excusive 178/200
Transformers
Takara MP-1 Optimus Prime Transformers
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER MAXIMAL OPTIMUS PRIMAL
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Deluxe Scorponok complete + Deluxe sea Attack Ravage good
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Masterpiece Acid Storm MP-11
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.