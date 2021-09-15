|
Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Color Prototype
Third party company Alien Attack Toys have updated their Weibo account with an extensive gallery of the color prototype of their*AAT-01 Mackron (Dark Of The Moon Megatron).* The images only show Megatron in robot mode, but they give us a clear look at all the detail and finishing on this impressive movie-accurate rendition of Megatron as seen in Dark Of The Moon. According to the information shared in the Weibo post, AAT-01 Macktron is about 32/33 cm tall in robot mode with a weight of 1.3 kg, it doesn’t require parts-forming, it will feature interiors and opening doors in alt » Continue Reading.
