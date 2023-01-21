Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toy Listing Including Beast Mode Optimus Prime


We have with us a brand new set of listings for the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts toyline. While some listings are known before, their Hasbro Codes were previously unknown. Beast Mode Optimus Prime (Hasbro Code:*F3939) Flex Changers Assortment*(Hasbro Assortment Code:*F3899) Core Boys Voyager Class Assortment (Hasbro Assortment Code: F5476) Core Voyager Optimus Primal (F5496) Core Boys Deluxe Class Assortment (Hasbro Assortment Code:*F5475) Core Deluxe Bumblebee (Hasbro Code: F5489) Core Deluxe Cheetor (Hasbro Code: F5493) Studio Series Studio Series Airazor (Hasbro Code: F7232) Studio Series Bumblebee (Hasbro Code: F7237) Studio Series Cheetor (Hasbro Code: F7240) Studio Series Scourge (Hasbro Code:

The post New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toy Listing Including Beast Mode Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



