We have with us a brand new set of listings for the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts toyline. While some listings are known before, their Hasbro Codes were previously unknown. Beast Mode Optimus Prime (Hasbro Code:*F3939) Flex Changers Assortment*(Hasbro Assortment Code:*F3899) Core Boys Voyager Class Assortment (Hasbro Assortment Code: F5476) Core Voyager Optimus Primal (F5496) Core Boys Deluxe Class Assortment (Hasbro Assortment Code:*F5475) Core Deluxe Bumblebee (Hasbro Code: F5489) Core Deluxe Cheetor (Hasbro Code: F5493) Studio Series Studio Series Airazor (Hasbro Code: F7232) Studio Series Bumblebee (Hasbro Code: F7237) Studio Series Cheetor (Hasbro Code: F7240) Studio Series Scourge (Hasbro Code: » Continue Reading.
