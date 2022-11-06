Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Brand New Stretch Armstrong Transformers Coming In 2023


A while back, Character Group received a master license from Hasbro to produce toys based on their Stretch Armstrong brand. At the end of last year, Bumblebee became the first Transformers character to be a stretchable figure. The UK company is now planning to expand the Stretch Armstrong Transformers line in 2023* along with Star Wars characters. The company stated that new products will be on display at this year’s UK Toy Fair. Visitors can take a look at the new rage at stand N16.

The post Brand New Stretch Armstrong Transformers Coming In 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



