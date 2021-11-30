Via*??????? on Facebook
*we have images the latest Figure King Magazine. Issue #286 features some new images of*Masterpiece Shouki and new Studio Series releases for the Japanese market. This month we have only 2 pages of Transformers content: Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki ?*Some new promotional images of Shouki in robot mode now holding his shield and some extra pics of the Shinkansen Type 0 mode. Studio Series Releases For April 2022 ?*We have images of the upcoming Wave 27 of Studio Series figures which consists of: SS-75 Perceptor, SS-76*New Destruction Emperor Starscream (Coronation Starscream) and SS-77 Sideswipe (Revenge of the » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 286 Scans: Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki And Studio Series
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...