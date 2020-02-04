|
Pop Culture Shock Museum Scale Optimus Prime Statue Official Gallery & Product Descri
Via Sideshow Collectibles website
we can share for you the complete official gallery and product description of the*Pop Culture Shock Museum Scale Optimus Prime Statue. This museum scale statue measures more than 25? which is bigger than the previous 10-12?*Classic Series Optimus Prime statue.
* We have an amazing and beautiful rendition of the heroic Autobot leader in cell-shading deco that makes him look as he has just popped out from the cartoon. You can read the full product description and details of the regular and exclusive version below: The Optimus Prime G1 Museum Scale Statue measures 28 tall standing » Continue Reading.
