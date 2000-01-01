imfallenangel Beast Machine Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 472

Re: Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada Dear God... it's Rumble, just get over it already... the toy will always trumps the cartoon mishap. It is stated very clearly on the packaging,



Just like Jetfire... the copyright issue for the cartoon does not change the toy's name..



Don't mean to sound harsh, but damn it's gotten old and could end up being misleading. I do NOT care about whatever people want to call them, but if you're going to report a sighting, use the actual name that's on the packaging, end of story.



That said, this is good news.. the sale is still on, so I have to hope that I can find them. Last edited by imfallenangel; Today at 02:01 PM .