Today, 01:03 PM   #1
Robimus
Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada
Reports are coming out of Manitoba that the Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy and Direct Hit & Power Punch have been sighted at a Toys”R”Us in Winnipeg.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Today, 01:21 PM   #2
Tonestar
Re: Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada
Good! I'll start keeping an eye out for them.
Today, 01:41 PM   #3
BlackZarak
Re: Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada
I saw these figures a few days ago at the North Barrie TRU but forgot to report them. They had several of each.
Today, 01:43 PM   #4
CobraCommander
Re: Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada
I think it's Rumble, says so on the packaging
Today, 01:55 PM   #5
imfallenangel
Re: Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada
Dear God... it's Rumble, just get over it already... the toy will always trumps the cartoon mishap. It is stated very clearly on the packaging,

Just like Jetfire... the copyright issue for the cartoon does not change the toy's name..

Don't mean to sound harsh, but damn it's gotten old and could end up being misleading. I do NOT care about whatever people want to call them, but if you're going to report a sighting, use the actual name that's on the packaging, end of story.

That said, this is good news.. the sale is still on, so I have to hope that I can find them.
Today, 02:05 PM   #6
The7thParallel
Re: Transformers Siege Ratbat & Frenzy, Direct Hit & Power Punch Released in Canada
It's Frenzy. Get over it.
