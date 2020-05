Iron Factory EX-36R Chaos Raven (Legends Class The Fallen) Final Product Images

Iron Factory has updated their Weibo with images of their upcoming release IF EX-36R Chaos Raven, which is an homage to The Fallen. Like all Iron Factory figure this is legends scale. Chaos Raven is a remold of IF EX-36 Tyrant (Megatron). According to Iron Factory, Chaos Raven will be out at the end of the month.The post Iron Factory EX-36R Chaos Raven (Legends Class The Fallen) Final Product Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM