Iron Factory EX-36R Chaos Raven (Legends Class The Fallen) Final Product Images
Iron Factory has updated their Weibo
with images of their upcoming release IF EX-36R Chaos Raven, which is an homage to The Fallen. Like all Iron Factory figure this is legends scale. Chaos Raven is a remold of IF EX-36 Tyrant (Megatron). According to Iron Factory, Chaos Raven will be out at the end of the month.
