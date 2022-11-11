Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Happy Meal Potato Head x Transformers Toys In Malaysia


Via Snakas Blog we can share for you images and information about some new*Happy Meal Potato Head x Transformers toys which will be available in Malaysia. These are simple and fun Transformers-themed Potato Head figures with removable parts as regular Potato Head toys. We have 4 upcoming characters at McDonald’s restaurants in Malaysia: Potato Head Megatron – Available since November 10th Potato Head Optimus Prime – Available in November 17th Potato Head Bumblebee – Available in November 24th Potato Head Grimlock – Available in December 1st. We still have no concrete information about availability in other countries, but you &#187; Continue Reading.

