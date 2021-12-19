Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,603

TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 3



We are just a less than one week from Christmas and we have a good list of new Transformers products in store around the world. Slammer and Pipes were found in Chile, new Kingdom Voyagers and Deluxes plus the latest Studio Series Deluxes hit shelves in Germany, new War For Cybertron toys in Italy, the latest Kingdom and Studio Series wave were spotted in Malaysia, a huge load of new Transformers toys from several lines in Russia and fellow collectors in Singapore have just got the new Kingdom Core Hot Rod, Buzzworhty Bumblebee Deluxes and the new Beast Wars Scopornok



The post







More... We are just a less than one week from Christmas and we have a good list of new Transformers products in store around the world. Slammer and Pipes were found in Chile, new Kingdom Voyagers and Deluxes plus the latest Studio Series Deluxes hit shelves in Germany, new War For Cybertron toys in Italy, the latest Kingdom and Studio Series wave were spotted in Malaysia, a huge load of new Transformers toys from several lines in Russia and fellow collectors in Singapore have just got the new Kingdom Core Hot Rod, Buzzworhty Bumblebee Deluxes and the new Beast Wars Scopornok » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________