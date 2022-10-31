Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 AM
Super_Megatron
G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker In-Hand Images


Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members*HunterGreen2005*and*TimToyGeek*we can share for you a nice set of in-hand images of the new*G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker. This is the second entry in the Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe x Transformers line which now bring us a completely new Bumblebee mold transformable into an A.W.E. Striker and packed with a Retro Card Sgt. Stalker figure. As we can see from the images, robot mode is blocky and original with a very intuitive transformation. But where this figure really shines is in the alt mode. A very compact, solid and detailed*A.W.E. Striker &#187; Continue Reading.

