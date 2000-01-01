Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:37 PM
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,952
Titans Return Legends wave 4 sighted!
Big thanks to cybertron.ca member mcmus who reported spotting the latest wave of Titans Return legends class figures at a Toronto area Walmart.

This wave includes the newly released Brawn & Roadburn

If you spot something new make sure to let us know inthe canadian sightings thread.

Happy Hunting!
