Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Transart Black Agent (3p BW Ravage) Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:57 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,975
Transart Black Agent (3p BW Ravage) Review
Celebrating beast Wars with a look at the Transart Black Agent, their version of Ravage!

https://youtu.be/mwqLsWYTDRY
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 3rd Party 3P Cloud 9 W-01B Shockwave - black version
Transformers
Transformers G1 limited production Decepticon cassette Slugfest - clear version
Transformers
1983 Hasbro Takara Japan Blue Jet Transformer
Transformers
Large Beast Machines Transformers Cheetor and Nightscream
Transformers
5 Custom Painted Leader Class Transformers
Transformers
Hound and Kup, G1 Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.