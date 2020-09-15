|
Netflix War For Cybertron Soundwave Production Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared production samples images of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Soundwave. This figure is a retool of Siege Soundwave now able to transform into his G1 cassette player alt mode. The images let us see some nice details on this mold like a red visor and the new remolded Ravage and Lasebeak with new G1-style heads and a deco that makes them look like regular classic cassettes. To top it all, Takara Tomy Transformers website
have uploaded some extra stock images that give us a clear look at Soundwave’s back so we » Continue Reading.
