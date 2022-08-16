The Transformers team just wrapped their live stream for August 2022.* Included were new reveals for Studio Series, Legacy, Royal Mail Stamp Collection, Core Class and more.* Read on for notes and pics.* Pre-Orders for many will be going up in less than an hour, stay tuned for official pics and linkage! ? Hasbro teamed up with Royal Mail for TF art stamps ? ?Personally approved by Queen Elizabeth II? ? Printed in pairs, retro G1 comics art ? Each stamp has hidden ink that reveals character faction and name in Cybertronian ? 5 Dinobot stamps ? Stamp book with » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Brand Live Stream for 8/16/22 Recap – Legacy, Studio Series and More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...