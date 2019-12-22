|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up December Week 3
Christmas is coming closer and we have very interesting sightings around the globe this week.. Studio Series is still hitting shelves in Europe, while Mexico is going back to the 80’s with some G1 reissues in stores. Asia is getting the latest Leader class Studio Series figures and tons of the recently revealed new Cyberverse toys in all sizes. Studio Series Wave 7 Deluxe In Hungary
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member BB Shockwave for reportint that SS-46 Dropkick (Car mode) and SS-47 Constructicon Hightower were spotted at*Blaha Müller. We hope their wave partner SS-45 AOE Drift will surface soon. » Continue Reading.
